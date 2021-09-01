8 Exciting Things To Do & Eat This Labor Day Weekend

With its dark-wood interior and penny-tile floor, this spacious pub feels like it’s been in the neighborhood forever - even though it actually only opened in 2018. There’s a wide menu here but it’s easy to get pulled in by the burgers, which range from a juicy short-rib-and-brisket-blend with onion straws and roasted garlic aioli, to a salmon burger as well as an all-veggie version made with red quinoa and kale. They also have a long list of beers and ciders (in cans or on tap), which you can pair with a Murray’s cheese board or a plate of the sriracha buffalo cauliflower bites if a burger feels like a bit much. Brunch is the time to go for buttermilk pancakes and avocado toast, plus live jazz on Sundays. All in all, it’s one of the more versatile spots in Washington Heights where you can come with a whole group and not worry about anyone not being able to find something they’ll truly enjoy.