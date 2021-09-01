Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Exciting Things To Do & Eat This Labor Day Weekend

By Adrian Kane
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago

It’s the unofficial last weekend of summer. If you, like us, are staying in Chicago for Labor Day Weekend 2021, you might be looking to ring in September with some exciting new things to do (and eat). Fortunately, there are plenty of great outdoor parties, restaurant pop-ups, and fun things happening all around the city.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
541
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#American Bar#Arts And Crafts#Tavern#The Things#Ina Mae#Fender Blender#Todos Ponen#The Resurrection Project#Parachute#South Asian#Wazwan#Clampdown#1742 W Division#Thc#Instagram#Half Acre Beer Company#Bar Food#Daisy Cutter#Lsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
RestaurantsWestword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, August 8-14

When one barbecue place closes, another horror-themed bar opens. At least that's the story this week on East Colfax Avenue, where Hank's Texas Barbecue announced its closure after a nearly two-and-a-half-year run in the space that was formerly home to longtime fine-dining favorite Solera. Just three blocks to the west,...
Food & Drinkspdxmonthly.com

3 Outdoor Pop-Up Bars to Try Before Summer Ends

A lot of local bars have stepped up their outdoor game in the pandemic, but these summertime pop-ups are all outside, all the time, and they won’t be around forever. Started in 2015 and boasting an impressive can selection and all-day snack menu, this dog-friendly, all-ages beer garden along the MAX line on SW Yamhill Street is managed by the Hotel deLuxe (née Mallory), just across SW 15th. A short walk from Providence Park, it’s a great bet for a pre- or postgame stop on Timbers and Thorns match days, and a beer here is certainly cheaper than at the stadium. There’s mini-golf for $6 per person (no charge for hotel guests), while the cornhole and Jenga-esque giant block stacking game are free. The best part? When nature calls, 19th Hole patrons can walk across the street to use the bathroom off the glam hotel lobby, and get a dose of both classic Hollywood décor and the hotel’s air conditioning.
Food & Drinkshvmag.com

3 Hudson Valley Cocktails to Enjoy Over Labor Day Weekend

Toast to the unofficial end of summer—Labor Day weekend—with these delicious and refreshing cocktail recipes by Valley restaurants. Take the hassle out of mixing individual cocktails at your Labor Day weekend party and try whipping up a pitcher of these crowd-pleasing punches instead. Here are some of our favorite big-batch cocktail and mocktail (alcohol-free) recipes made with blackberries, strawberries, kiwis, and other luscious summer fruit. Cheers to Labor Day weekend!
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Looking for a last-minute getaway for Labor Day weekend? Here are some easy ideas.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer — the final weekend before a new school year begins and the weather starts to grow colder each day. Labor Day weekend is also usually a top getaway weekend. There are some top spots to visit that aren’t too far from New York City, where you can spend the last few days of summer vacation.
Travelgreersoc.com

Summer Fun Continues Labor Day Weekend at Newport Dunes

Continue the summer fun this Labor Day weekend at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort with aquatic adventures and family-friendly experiences Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6. Spend the day on the water at Newport Dunes’ Inflatable Water Park, open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day. With extra-large...
Food & Drinksflicksandfood.com

Labor Day Cocktails to Help You Say Goodbye to Summer

Labor Day Cocktails are a Refreshing Way to Toast the End of Summer. Labor Day Cocktails kiss summer adieu. As Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end to summer swiftly approaches join me as I raise one final toast to summer with some great cocktails. Hornitos Tequila, Pinnacle Light &...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Hilltop Park Alehouse

With its dark-wood interior and penny-tile floor, this spacious pub feels like it’s been in the neighborhood forever - even though it actually only opened in 2018. There’s a wide menu here but it’s easy to get pulled in by the burgers, which range from a juicy short-rib-and-brisket-blend with onion straws and roasted garlic aioli, to a salmon burger as well as an all-veggie version made with red quinoa and kale. They also have a long list of beers and ciders (in cans or on tap), which you can pair with a Murray’s cheese board or a plate of the sriracha buffalo cauliflower bites if a burger feels like a bit much. Brunch is the time to go for buttermilk pancakes and avocado toast, plus live jazz on Sundays. All in all, it’s one of the more versatile spots in Washington Heights where you can come with a whole group and not worry about anyone not being able to find something they’ll truly enjoy.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

The Alchemist Aventura

For a quick coffee date or a light breakfast, The Alchemist in Aventura will do the trick. The best part about this place is the atmosphere, which feels somewhere between a vintage shop and botanical garden. It’s got an interesting indoor/outdoor space with tons of plants and wooden furniture. Your friend who unironically uses the word “vibes” will no doubt love it here. They also serve coffee, wine and beer, and a menu of perfectly fine breakfast and lunch dishes like toasts, salads, focaccia flatbreads, and more.
Restaurantsurbanmatter.com

Downtown Fareground Austin Food Hall Officially Reopens With All New Eateries

Long after its shutdown in March 2020 over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Fareground Austin Food Hall is once again open to the public, officially, on September 7, 2021. The community-focused foodie hub brings with its reopening a bundle of new restaurants, bars, coffeeshops, a retail marketplace, and a partnership with an internationally renowned hospitality group.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

This Weekend

Whatever you’re looking for, Jersey City has it this weekend! It’s Jersey City Pride Weekend, jam-packed with events and featuring the Pride Equality March followed by the 20th Anniversary Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. All weekend long Liberty National Golf Club will be hosting the Northern Trust PGA golf tournament, plus there’s outdoor movies, outdoor music, and more.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Lucky Bird

This is technically Lucky Bird’s second location - the original opened at Grand Central Market in 2018 - but the expansive new space gives the fried chicken specialist its first true brick-and-mortar. The bright, airy space has long tables perfect for large group hangouts - not to mention eight rotating beer taps if you’re looking to get a little buzz. As for the food, the chicken sammie platter is our go-to, which for $8.95, gets you a giant piece of crunchy, meaty chicken topped with pickles and creamy house sauce on a soft potato bun, plus perfectly-salted fries and a side of your choice. It’s one of the most affordable, quick lunch options in the neighborhood.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Native

We like to think of The Native as the Cheers bar of Logan Square. It’s a place where everyone knows your name and, if they don’t, they’ll shower you in boozy slushies until names don’t really matter. While it only opened in 2017, this cash-only spot feels like it’s been here forever - complete with leather booths and a long wooden bar perfect for downing pints of High Life. There’s also a seasonal back patio, which occasionally hosts pop-up events. It’s a great place to get to know one of the bartenders over a few shots of Malort, as they really are some of the friendliest around.
FestivalNews Channel Nebraska

Lodgepole, Potter to host annual festivals this weekend

POTTER & LODGEPOLE, NE — Two towns in the southern panhandle are celebrating their heritage this weekend. Lodgepole Old Settlers' Days and Potter Days both have events to pack Labor Day weekend. Lodgepole Old Settlers' Days kicks off Friday with the fourth annual Glow Fun Run at 7 p.m. Saturday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy