Board of Health to consider West Springfield mask mandate
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With the start of the Big E quickly approaching, local health officials will weigh whether a community-wide mask mandate would be necessary. Calling into consideration cancellations for some local fairs and the mandating of masks within West Springfield Public Schools, the local Board of Health plans to host a meeting within the next few weeks regarding masking across the city of West Springfield, Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway confirmed to Reminder Publishing.www.thereminder.com
