This Dubai Hotspot Just Launched A Vegan Menu
Cé La Vi at Address Sky View Dubai has stepped up to serve an all-new vegan menu, and it’s one of the most talked about in town. Veganuary may be long gone, but that’s not stopping a new wave of vegan menus coming thick and fast throughout the city. The vegan food scene in Dubai has never been more exciting, and the latest addition comes courtesy of Cé La Vi, the iconic sky-high restaurant on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View, which has revamped its menu in order to showcase its plant-powered offering.mojeh.com
