Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

This Dubai Hotspot Just Launched A Vegan Menu

MOJEH
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCé La Vi at Address Sky View Dubai has stepped up to serve an all-new vegan menu, and it’s one of the most talked about in town. Veganuary may be long gone, but that’s not stopping a new wave of vegan menus coming thick and fast throughout the city. The vegan food scene in Dubai has never been more exciting, and the latest addition comes courtesy of Cé La Vi, the iconic sky-high restaurant on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View, which has revamped its menu in order to showcase its plant-powered offering.

mojeh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Hotspot#Veganuary#Food Drink#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
Recipestastywoo.com

Piña Colada Cake Recipe

If you like the taste of pineapple and coconut – just like I do – then this quick Piña Colada cake is perfect for you! Very easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 box yellow cake mix. 1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Creamy Tuna Mushroom Pasta

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This creamy tuna mushroom pasta recipe is super-easy to make in just 30 minutes and tossed with the coziest lemon garlic cream sauce. Raise your hand if you grew up loving classic baked tuna casserole! ♡. Well for those...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Grilled BBQ Pulled Pork & Sweet Corn Pizza.

This pulled pork pizza is loaded with fresh sweet corn, barbecue sauce, herbs, cheeses and pickled onions. So delicious and flavorful!. This is a big big favorite in our house. Pizza on the grill? Check. BBQ pulled pork, all saucy and tangy and wonderful? Check again. Super sweet and crisp corn, at its peak flavor? Major check.
RecipesKATU.com

Dominican Stewed Chicken!

Today on Afternoon Live, Belqui was back on the show to share one of her favorite recipes--Dominican stewed chicken! Check out the recipe below and for more of Belqui's cooking, you can go to her website by clicking here!. Dominican Stewed Chicken (Pollo Guisado) Classic Dominican Stewed Chicken. Very flavorful,...
Recipeswspa.com

Chef’s Kitchen – Green Rice

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”. ½ cup crushed salted peanuts (or cashews) 1 tsp. fresh cilantro, chopped (optional for garnish) In a medium pot, rinse the jasmine rice several times until the water runs clear. Drain any excess water and add the coconut milk, water, salt and sugar.
RecipesVogue

This One-Pot Vegan Cookbook Will Turn You Into A Healthy Meal Prepper

London-based Rachel Ama first decided to go vegan after watching a documentary about food production nearly a decade ago – and quickly found herself met with raised eyebrows. “Most people around me were confused – one day I was eating chicken and then, just like that, I opted out,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I tried to explain that veganism is very similar to the Rastafarian Ital diet – which states that food should be natural and from the earth – but it still left them baffled. My family worried if I was eating enough. I kept explaining that I was actually eating more than before – and it tasted amazing – but people couldn’t see past the kale and spinach. I wanted to change that.” Her first step? Making her own plant-based dishes inspired by her African and Caribbean heritage: think jerk oyster mushrooms, or spiced aubergine kebabs.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

9 Plant-Based Seafood Recipes You'll Love

Curious about plant-based seafood? Thanks to some creative food bloggers, product developers, and recipe creators, there are many ways to enjoy the flavors of the ocean without consuming any fish or shellfish. Cue in plant-based seafood alternatives. By using familiar seasonings like Old Bay, lemon juice, and fresh herbs; classic...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

20 Healthy Sandwiches to Pack for Lunch

Carbs have gotten a bad rap over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean you need to give up bread for good! These healthy sandwich recipes are proof that you can eat better without saying goodbye to baguettes, rolls, rye, wheat, and white bread. From veggie-packed wraps to lightened up versions of the classics (including BLTs and grilled cheese!), there’s a good-for-you, grab-and-go lunch option for whatever you’re craving. We even included a few healthy sandwiches for kids, so you can feel good about what you’re sending the little ones to school with.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Australians Love This Dessert at Christmas, But You Should Try It for Your Next Backyard Barbeque

The presents have all been unwrapped, and now families are gathering for Christmas dinner. As they fire up the grills and turn on the patio lights, they take time to ooh and aah at the holiday season's traditional dessert — a frothy confection of meringue, topped with mounds of luscious seasonal fruits. "Bring on the pav!" everyone shouts, as another merry Christmas concludes with this delicious treat.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Gelatinous Vegan Desserts

Simply Delish's Jel Dessert are plant-based and sugar-free, and they promise to appeal to kids, vegans and keto consumers thanks to their fun flavors, bright colors and simple formulas. The Jel Desserts make the most of animal-free ingredients like stevia extract and erythritol, plus natural flavors and colors to create varieties like Strawberry, Lime and Raspberry.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Delicious Plant-Based Vegan Stir Fry In Under 10 Minutes

Plant-based eating is exactly what it sounds like: a pattern of eating focused around foods primarily from plants. Harvard Health defines a plant-based diet as one that is not limited to fruits and vegetables but also includes nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. Those who follow a plant-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy