VIMS to host Discovery Lab on lobsters

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science is hosting a Discovery Lab on lobsters on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 6-7 p.m. online via Zoom. Abigail Sisti, a VIMS Ph.D. candidate, will help those attending understand the impact of increasing water temperatures on larval lobsters and what those impacts may mean for the future of this important crustacean.American lobsters are a valued and important species in the U.S., supporting a fishery worth millions and enjoyed by seafood lovers around the world. Understanding the early life stages of the lobster is important for predicting how lobster populations, and the industry that relies on them, will change in the future.