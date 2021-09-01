Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Advisory Update

By Admin
lmt.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is predicting localized rainfall to be 6 inches or more with the heaviest downpours beginning around 5:00pm today September 1, 2021 and lasting into Thursday September 2, 2021. Wind gusts may be as high as 50mph at times. There is a chance of tornadoes popping up...

www.lmt.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#National Weather Service#Delaware River#Extreme Weather#Storm Advisory#Yardley Borough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentWashington Post

Updated forecast: Showers and storms overnight with heavy downpours

12:25 a.m. — Severe thunderstorm watch allowed to expire but downpours likely in region overnight. The severe thunderstorm watch, which was in effect until midnight, was not extended as the storms approaching the area lost some of their punch. Even so, radar shows downpours moving into the immediate area that may continue intermittently overnight and even linger into Thursday morning.
New Rochelle, NYnoambramson.org

Storm Recovery Update for September 8

Here’s the latest on New Rochelle’s Ida recovery efforts, just sent via a citywide robocall. Cleanup assistance is now available, and DPW will continue operating through the weekend. If you have not been impacted by flooding, then please refrain from putting out household and kitchen waste this week. This is...
Environmentjcitytimes.com

Flash Floods Possible Tonight

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch is in effect for southeast New York and portions of northeast New Jersey, including Hudson County. A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms across the area Wednesday afternoon into late Wednesday night. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:08:00 Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 255 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gibson City, ILPantagraph

Update on Gibson City storm damage

FORD COUNTY — Severe summer weather continued to drench the Gibson City-area with rain on Tuesday. Ford County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Terry Whitebird said there was a lot of damage that was reported. "It was mostly trees, power lines, and poles," he said, adding one rainfall report recorded 1.9...
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:08:00 Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Hormigueros in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 346 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1142 PM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms developing across the area over the next couple of hours will continue to pose a threat of minor flooding. Due to the saturated grounds and high streamflow, any additional rainfall will result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1142 PM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms developing across the area over the next couple of hours will continue to pose a threat of minor flooding. Due to the saturated grounds and high streamflow, any additional rainfall will result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy