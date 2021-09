Mud Hole Education Program brings rod building to students all across America. Sharing the passion of fishing with the next generation can come in a variety of forms. Crickets, floats and bluegills teach fishing basics (of course, later, it's plastic worms and bass). Hands-on instruction in equipment maintenance, boat trailering, pre-trip preparation, and the like, builds skills and good habits. Your own conduct around young anglers promotes stewardship of the resource and responsible behavior.