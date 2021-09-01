Jimmy Phillips, 67, passed away August 25, 2021 in Madisonville, Texas following an extended illness. He was born March 24, 1954 in Madisonville, Texas to Luther Jim & Lillie Mae (Franklin) Phillips. Jimmy lived most of his life in Leon, Madison and surrounding counties. He was a lifelong cowboy and enjoyed Ranch Rodeos. Jimmy also liked to hog hunt, shoe horses and take his grandchildren to TYRRA Rodeos. He had a strong dislike of water because he never learned to swim. Jimmy was a member of Crossroads Cowboy Church in Madisonville.