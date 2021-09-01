Baker-Polito Administration announces expanded vaccine requirement for long-term care providers and home care workers
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced plans to require COVID-19 vaccination for all staff at rest homes, assisted living residences, hospice programs, as well as for home care workers providing in-home, direct care services. The plan to expand the vaccine requirement for caregivers is subject to Public Health Council approval and is part of the Administration’s continued effort to protect older adults against COVID-19. Last month, the Administration announced a vaccine requirement for employees of skilled nursing facilities.fallriverreporter.com
