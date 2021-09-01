Wags Capital Purchases Dirty Bird Fried Chxx, Commits $20 Million in Capital

Cancel
The McHenry Group, a progressive restaurant group focused on experiential concept creation, today announced the acquisition of Dirty Bird Fried Chxx by Wags Capital, an industry leading boutique investment firm specializing in food & beverage and the acquisition of emerging restaurant brands. Wags Capital has committed an investment of $20 Million to fuel aggressive plans to scale and open as many as 30 new locations over the next 12-14 months. The McHenry Group (TMG) founder and concepteur, Michael McHenry, will retain a minority stake in the Dirty Bird brand.

