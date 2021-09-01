Angela Henderson-Bentley: Asner leaves behind acting legacy that may never be equaled
When a TV icon passes away, I don't like to let it go by without comment. But honestly, remembering a career as astounding as the one Ed Asner carved out for himself is incredibly difficult. And I'm not sure there is anything I can say to give his outstanding body of work justice. When Asner passed away Sunday at the age of 91, he left behind an acting legacy that may never be equaled.
