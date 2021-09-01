Angela Henderson-Bentley: Asner leaves behind acting legacy that may never be equaled

While fans around the world mourned the loss of actor Ed Asner today at age 91, many in the Hollywood community praised a different side of the man. Asner was remembered for his liberal crusading and kindness toward those whose credentials were far less than his own, all captured in online postings by the famous and not-so-famous. They uniformly recalled a man who was unafraid to take on difficult tasks and speak truth to power. Moreso, he got results from his actions. That’s not to slight his career accomplishments. He was also the male actor with the most Emmy wins, an iconic...