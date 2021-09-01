Cancel
Waverly Strong: A Concert For Disaster Relief To Benefit Flood-Devastated Community

By Article Contributed by Adkins Publicity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the catastrophic flooding that hit Waverly, Tenn., producer Jeremy Vaughn, in conjunction with the United Way of Humphreys County, has organized Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief. The concert will be held on Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CT at City Winery Nashville and will also be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions. The all-star lineup will include Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant, Tigirlily and many more.

