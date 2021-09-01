Waverly Strong: A Concert For Disaster Relief To Benefit Flood-Devastated Community

In response to the catastrophic flooding that hit Waverly, Tenn., producer Jeremy Vaughn, in conjunction with the United Way of Humphreys County, has organized Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief. The concert will be held on Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CT at City Winery Nashville and will also be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions. The all-star lineup will include Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant, Tigirlily and many more.