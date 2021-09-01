Bose QuietComfort 45 Combines Improved Noise Canceling With 24-Hour Battery Life
For a long time, Bose ruled the ANC headphones category by offering a level of noise cancellation that other brands just aren't able to match. As we've seen across numerous product categories, though, everyone catches up eventually. That's why Bose has continually worked to improve the tech on their headphones and earbuds, even going so far as to put 11 different levels of active noise-canceling in their 700 flagship cans. While the Bose QuietComfort 45 doesn't quite go that far, it does bring a significant amount of updates to the popular QC line.
