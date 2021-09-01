Bose QuietComfort 45 Combines Improved Noise Canceling With 24-Hour Battery Life

It’s getting really tough to say something clever at the top of a wireless earbud review. There are just so many of these things now. Five years ago? No problem. True wireless earbuds were in their infancy and we were all very excited that wires might be gone forever. Today? Well, let me put it this way: I’ve got about 14 pairs of true wireless earbuds on my desk right now and that’s just what showed up over the last couple of weeks.