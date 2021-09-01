Kasey Wilson: Sheet-pan chow mein offers North American adaptation of traditional Chinese dish
I may live in the best place in Canada for authentic Chinese food, but I have a sentimental attachment to the Canadianized Chinese of my Winnipeg childhood. We loved to order takeout from Chan’s on Main Street, and then, one winter, my mother took a Chinese cooking class at a local high school. We especially loved her barbecued pork with plum sauce, sweet and sour pork and chow mein.www.wiartonecho.com
