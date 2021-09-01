Kasey Wilson: Sheet-pan chow mein offers North American adaptation of traditional Chinese dish

Tallow is by no means a very common ingredient. It has been around for a very, very long time, but you may have never even knowingly purchased it from a store, and you've certainly never consciously ordered it at a restaurant. Nevertheless, you might not have realized that you've consumed it on many occasions. In recent years, it's exploded in popularity, so if you're writing tallow on your shopping list but you're not entirely sure what it is, where it comes from, what it's made of, or why Nigella Lawson thinks it's underrated, then look no further.