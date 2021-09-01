Carol Young of HOME Real Estate Sells Captivating Buckhead Estate for $2.66 Million

ATLANTA, GA - HOME Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 3136 Habersham Road NW for $2,660,000. Representing the seller was represented by Carol Young. This charming French Normandy home was planned by the architectural firm that designed the Fox Theater and is located in the heart of Buckhead. It features a Keith Summerour entrance hall leading to a beautiful living room with high coved ceiling and limestone fireplace flanked by French doors opening to a private patio and a new wine cellar. The romantic main floor master includes a new bath, a fireplace and door to the patio. The two separate staircases lead to the upstairs bedrooms.