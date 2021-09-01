Initial motion to declare Allamakee County a Second Amendment Sanctuary does not receive a second, resolution not approved after involved discussion
The Allamakee County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Monday, August 30 to address a full agenda of items including the Public Hearing for the Private Burial Ordinance, consideration of the Bible Reading Marathon to take place on the Allamakee County Courthouse lawn and discussion and consideration of a resolution declaring Allamakee County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.waukonstandard.com
