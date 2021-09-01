Cancel
Marble Falls, TX

IN THE GARDEN: Fall vegetable planting time

By Bill, Martelle Luedecke
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere in the world has the year gone? Our young helpers are back in school sharing how they got to help you in the garden, and you have long list of things to do in September. 1. It’s fall vegetable planting time. Choose from a variety, including these delicious suggestions: Asian greens, beets, Chinese cabbage, carrots, chard, collards, corn, garlic, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard greens, peas, shallots, and turnips.

