IN THE GARDEN: Fall vegetable planting time

Where in the world has the year gone? Our young helpers are back in school sharing how they got to help you in the garden, and you have long list of things to do in September. 1. It’s fall vegetable planting time. Choose from a variety, including these delicious suggestions: Asian greens, beets, Chinese cabbage, carrots, chard, collards, corn, garlic, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard greens, peas, shallots, and turnips.