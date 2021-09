September 1-7 Did you space out over the summer and forget about your summer reading? We’ve got book lists and displays of both fiction and nonfiction books you can get through this week to still satisfy your summer reading requirements! Check out the metal display case on the side of the YA shelves for laminated book lists and books that are available right now for check out. Your NPMS Summer Reading assignment can be found online here: npsd.k12.nj.us/Page/542.