Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Master P Plans To Send Water To Hurricane Ida Victims Through His Company

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hurricane Ida has left many people with more questions than answers. More than one million people have been left without electricity, roofs have blown off of homes, families are searching for safe places to stay and at least one person is dead. FEMA has stepped in to provide more than three million meals and deploy more than 3,600 emergency response personnel. States like New York, California, Colorado and Ohio have also sent emergency response teams to assist with search and rescue missions. While the efforts of state and federal governments are needed in a major way, it will take the support of the entire nation to help the area rebuild.

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

1K+
Followers
909
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Master P
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ida#Charity#Tmz#La Great Water#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Hurricane Ida: Man takes in fawn that swam to his house through floodwater

A Louisiana man has rescued a baby deer in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.Dan Fears took the woodland creature into his Madisonville home, north of New Orleans, after they encountered each other in the flooding the Category 4 storm caused. He shared their story on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “I’ve always wanted a pet deer. Never thought he’d swim right up to me. Lucky we were both at the right place at the right time.”He used the social media update to announce his new friend’s name, by writing, “Sup Buck!”According to reports, Mr Fears stayed...
New Orleans, LAhotnewhiphop.com

Master P Reveals He's Sending Hurricane Ida Relief To New Orleans

Hurricane Ida's left a devastating impact on the city of New Orleans, leading to a municipal curfew being put in place as parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are left without power. No Limit founder and NOLA legend, Master P, is stepping up through his company LA Great to provide relief for people in the city, specifically in vulnerable communities.
EnvironmentABC News

How to help Hurricane Ida victims with donations, volunteering

Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana Sunday, leaving hundreds of homes destroyed, neighborhoods flooded and thousands of residents in need of help. To assist those in need during these challenging times, we've compiled a list to help those affected by the storm. The list includes trusted groups that are helping to fund...
Danville, VAWSET

Danville nonprofit sends relief to victims of Hurricane Ida

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — As Category 4 Hurricane Ida barrels across the Gulf of Mexico towards Louisiana, a Danville nonprofit sends aid. God's Pit Crew is sending three tractor-trailer loads of supplies to the region hit by Hurricane Ida. The supplies include water, Gatorade, snacks and disinfecting wipes among other...
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Rapid City Red Cross sends aid to Hurricane Ida victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Red Cross of Rapid City is sending a vehicle loaded with supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ida. On September 3, in the early morning hours, an American Red Cross emergency response vehicle (ERV) will depart from Rapid City to New Orleans, Louisiana. From there, a crew of two will distribute food and assist those affected by Ida.
EnvironmentCult of Mac

Apple plans contributions to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

In the wake of Hurricane Ida’s category 4 landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, officials and aid workers are assessing damage and needed relief efforts. Today Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company will donate money in support of those efforts. “Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially...
Environmentdirectrelief.org

Hurricane Ida Response

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, causing significant damage to low-lying and coastal areas of Louisiana, as well as flooding regionally. Widespread power and communications outages are impacting many areas as recovery efforts continue. Direct Relief is coordinating with health providers in the region around urgent medical...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Local efforts pitch in to help victims of Hurricane Ida

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Help is already on the scene in Louisiana, and some of it is from right here at home. “We’ve got people working around the clock, our shelters are obviously open 24 hours a day, and we’re taking care of people the best we can,” said Executive Director of Central Indiana’s Red Cross team. He says the biggest issue people are facing is lack of power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy