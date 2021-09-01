Master P Plans To Send Water To Hurricane Ida Victims Through His Company

Hurricane Ida has left many people with more questions than answers. More than one million people have been left without electricity, roofs have blown off of homes, families are searching for safe places to stay and at least one person is dead. FEMA has stepped in to provide more than three million meals and deploy more than 3,600 emergency response personnel. States like New York, California, Colorado and Ohio have also sent emergency response teams to assist with search and rescue missions. While the efforts of state and federal governments are needed in a major way, it will take the support of the entire nation to help the area rebuild.