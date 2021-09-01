Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Green Knight’ takes viewers on a mystifying and fantastical journey

By Jake Dabkowski
ppuglobe.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the nine years since its founding in 2012, A24 Films has gone from an unheard-of indie study to one of the most revered studios in filmmaking. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, their latest film “The Green Knight” is the first film to receive a proper widespread theatrical release since 2019’s Adam Sandler-led masterpiece “Uncut Gems.” To put it plainly: I was very excited to see “The Green Knight.”

ppuglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
David Lynch
Person
Angelo Badalamenti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Films#A24 Films#Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Dune’ Review: Spectacular and Engrossing…Until It Isn’t

In “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s droolingly anticipated, eye-bogglingly vast adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel, the characters fly around in airplanes that have three sets of wings, all of which flap very fast. The planes look like insects, and the film suggests that’s one way that a flying machine, in another planetary sphere, might have evolved. On Earth, we styled our airplanes after birds. In “Dune,” they’re modeled on bugs, which gives them a fluttery malevolence. “Dune,” a majestically somber and grand-scale sci-fi trance-out, is full of lavish hugger-mugger — clan wars, brute armies, a grotesque autocrat villain, a hero...
TV SeriesSFGate

'Scenes From a Marriage' Showrunner Hagai Levi on the HBO Remake: 'Ingmar Bergman's Spirit Was Keeping an Eye on Me'

When it comes to exploring relationships, Ingmar Begman’s iconic television series-turned-movie “Scenes from a Marriage” is still as relevant today as it was when it first aired almost fifty years ago. Which is why, when showrunner Hagai Levi (“In Treatment,” “The Affair”) was first approached about re-making the series, which plays out of competition at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, by Bergman’s youngest son Daniel, he promptly said “Yes” before immediately wondering “What am I going to do?”
Movieswmleader.com

The Green Knight Easter eggs and Helen of Troy cameo, explained

Here’s a question most of us will never face: What do you do when you’re making a film and technical difficulties instantly shut down everything you planned to shoot on a day? For The Green Knight director David Lowery and cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo, the answer was “Set the star’s head on fire.”
ScienceEmpire

Dune: The Inside Story Of Denis Villeneuve’s Science-Fiction Epic

World-exclusive feature, with unparalleled access to one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies ever – going on set, and speaking to Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and more…. ——— What do you do when you’re given the chance to make your...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Green Knight Movie Review: Dev Patel Excels in this Visual Masterpiece About Moralities And Honor (LatestLY Exclusive)

The Green Knight Movie Review: I finished The Green Knight and for a bit I sat there taking in what I just experienced. With movies like The Green Knight, you need to take a minute to understand all the story beats and what certain scenes meant. The Green Knight definitely works as a great story about trying to achieve greatness and I think it’s the performance of Dev Patel that actually compliments it so well. The Green Knight Review: Critics Call Dev Patel’s Arthurian Tale a Visual Masterpiece!
MoviesHastings Tribune

Patrick White: 'The Green Knight' bizarre yet beautiful

When I was in middle school, I obsessively read stories about two subjects. The first was Greek mythology, and the second was the legends of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. I found these myths and legends enchanting because the authors often told morally complex tales of heroes with a fantastical twist. The action and physical challenges were as engaging as any Hollywood blockbuster, but the hero’s journey was what elevated these tales.
MoviesPolygon

Lisa Joy’s sci-fi movie Reminiscence lays out a terrible future by staring back at the past

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
Moviestwincitiesgeek.com

The Green Knight Is a Refreshing, Enigmatic Take on Arthurian Legend

Arthurian legends, like most centuries-old stories, notoriously have multiple versions, which easily lends them to a wide variety of adaptation types. We’ve seen them as romance, comedy, action movie, musical, and more. In The Green Knight, it’s Arthurian legend as fairy tale—light on the Arthur. Dev Patel stars as Gawain, the protagonist of one of the best-known stories, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Demonic’: Neill Blomkamp’s Supernatural Horror Misfire Is More Interested In Toying With New Tech Than Story [Review]

Neill Blomkamp affirms again with “Demonic,” his least entertaining feature film yet, that he is a true mad scientist with genre even if everything blows up in his face. His convictions can be truly bizarre, like with something as small as Jodie Foster’s peculiar accent in “Elysium” or the entirety of “Chappie.” Whether one likes those movies or not, it’s unmistakable that Blomkamp believes in what he’s toying with and that such confidence defines his artistry when creating his mark in the crowded world of sci-fi. But Blomkamp continues to baffle even more with “Demonic,” as he’s made a horror film that is so rote it’s hardly scary, all to showcase a developing technology that is intriguing as a sales pitch but unconvincing as a narrative device.
MoviesGamespot

Candyman Reboot Trailer Goes Behind-The-Scenes With New Footage

A new promotional video for Candyman has been released. The sequel to the classic 1992 horror movie of the same title hits theaters on August 27. The new video features short interviews with director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele, as well as some new footage from the movie. Peele explains that Candyman is an important figure because Black audiences didn't have their own horror villain like Freddy or Jason until the first film was released, while DaCosta explains that the themes of Candyman are, sadly, as relevant today as they were back in the early '90s. Check it out below:
Moviesiconvsicon.com

David Lowery’s ‘The Green Knight’ To Receive 4K UHD Release In October

The bold new take on the 14th century medieval story of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”, comes home! The Green Knight arrives on 4K, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital October 12 from Lionsgate!. From acclaimed writer-director David Lowery (Petes’ Dragons, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story), this fantasy re-telling...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp’s Dull Entry Into Horror is Devoid of Scares

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their […]
Moviesfloydct.com

David Dastmalchian urges Dune fans to read book before seeing film

David Dastmalchian has advised audiences to read Frank Herbert's book before watching 'Dune'. The 44-year-old actor will star in Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi movie and has urged fans to read the book, as well as watch the original 1984 film from David Lynch, before seeing the new blockbuster that is set for release in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy