Going Far: Britt Johnson put his siblings through school, now it’s his turn

On March 15, Britt Johnson stood before the Seminole State College of Florida Board of Trustees and shared a story of self-motivation, discipline and perseverance. His story. “At 17 I dropped out of school to help my mother with my younger siblings,” Johnson told the board. “So I worked my way up in the fast-food restaurant, I eventually became a general manager even without a high school diploma and I put my siblings through school. After they got done with school, I was telling myself that this ain’t it. I want my own education.”