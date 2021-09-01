Cancel
Sanford, FL

Going Far: Britt Johnson put his siblings through school, now it’s his turn

By Emily Hollingshead
seminolestate.edu
 8 days ago

On March 15, Britt Johnson stood before the Seminole State College of Florida Board of Trustees and shared a story of self-motivation, discipline and perseverance. His story. “At 17 I dropped out of school to help my mother with my younger siblings,” Johnson told the board. “So I worked my way up in the fast-food restaurant, I eventually became a general manager even without a high school diploma and I put my siblings through school. After they got done with school, I was telling myself that this ain’t it. I want my own education.”

www.seminolestate.edu

