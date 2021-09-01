Cancel
Iroquois County, IL

International Overdose Awareness Day

By IROQUOIS COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, 2021. International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to remove the stigma associated with addiction and end overdose. The purpose of Overdose Awareness Day is to remember those who have died and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. According to the CDC, over 70% of the nearly 71,000 overdose deaths in 2019 involved opioids.

