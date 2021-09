In June, researchers in the College of Engineering’s Center for Civil Earthquake Engineering Research (CCEER) organized the 2001 PEER Pacific Rim Forum. Under the aegis of and with support from the Pacific Earthquake Research Center (PEER), the forum (“Regional-Scale Simulations of Earthquake Ground Motions and Infrastructure Response for Performance-Based Earthquake Engineering”) brought together 241 international participants and 41 international speakers to advance integrated earthquake engineering research through computer simulations at both the large and small scale. Participants ranged from current earthquake engineering students to leading international researchers in earthquake engineering and geotechnical engineering, as well as computer scientists from around the world.