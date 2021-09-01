First land convoy from Kabul arrives in Pakistan

After intense diplomatic efforts, a first convoy with local German personnel and their families managed to leave Afghanistan by land. As Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) explained in Doha, they were women and men who had previously worked for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, affiliated with the party. The group had left Kabul by bus and passed several new Taliban leadership checkpoints on the road to the Pakistani border before reaching the border. Sometimes contact with the group was lost. It must now be routed via Islamabad. Immediately after the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from the airport, a first way out for those seeking protection was found.