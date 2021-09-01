Cancel
Oliveira Lima Library Director Awarded Grant for Research in Portugal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathalia Henrich, director of the Oliveira Lima Library, will travel to Portugal this fall to learn more about the people, ideas, and institutions that played a role in the formation of the Brazilian diplomat, historian, and journalist Manoel de Oliveira Lima. Henrich’s research will be funded by a research grant through the Luso-American Development Foundation (FLAD) and the National Library of Portugal.

Visual ArtArchDaily

ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Meet The 15 Finalists

Readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag have selected a shortlist of 15 architectural projects nominated for the joint ArchDaily & Strelka Award, which celebrates emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city. The second stage of voting, which will last until August 31st, will decide the three winners.
UGA professor earns NEH collaborative research grant for conference, journal issue

Elizabeth Wright, Distinguished Research Professor of Spanish literature in the department of Romance languages and associate academic director of the Willson Center, is a principal investigator of a grant project that has been funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wright and co-P.I. Nicholas Jones, assistant professor in the department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of California, Davis, were awarded an NEH Collaborative Research Grant of $96,347 to produce an international conference and a special journal issue on Recovering Black Performance in Early Modern Iberia (1500–1800).
Ahmed and Bellinger awarded grant from Social Science Research Council

The Social Science Research Council awarded a one-year grant of $50,000 through the Transregional Research Grant to support the research of Assistant Professor Saleh Ahmed and Associate Professor Nisha Bellinger of the School of Public Service. The team is researching “Race and Ethnicity as the Determinants of Racialized Coastal Experiences in the Indian Ocean Region.”
Communication Professor Receives Second Fulbright Grant to Teach in Poland

College of Charleston Communication Professor Robert Westerfelhaus has been awarded his second Fulbright grant to teach at the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University (MCSU) in Lublin, Poland. After teaching as a Fulbright Fellow at the MCSU Instytut Anglistyk in 2009–10, he is returning this academic year as the Distinguished Chair in Humanities, the highest Fulbright designation.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Action News Jax

German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

BERLIN — (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. “Divinely Gifted. National Socialism's favored artists in the Federal Republic” opens Friday at the German Historical...
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Lost Leonardo’ doc an artful mystery at heart

Was it ever lost? Is it a Leonardo? Even the title of award-winning Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed’s absorbing “The Lost Leonardo” baffles. This makes sense since the film, a documentary about a controversial painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci, is a mystery with elements of a police procedural. The painting, which turned up in an estate sale in an American auction in 2005 and was acquired by “sleeper hunter” Alexander Parish. It was described as “after Leonardo.”
Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
ChildServe creates director of grants position

Lisa Pagel to the director of grants position – a brand new role. Pagel will oversee the entire grant process for ChildServe, as well as collaborate with foundations, organizations and governmental agencies to advance ChildServe’s mission, according to a press release. Pagel hails from West Point, Iowa, and has more than 17 years of grant writing experience, securing nearly $50 million in funding throughout the course of her career. Most recently, she served as a grants manager for MercyOne Des Moines Foundation. “We are delighted to have Lisa join our team at the ChildServe Foundation,” Erica Axiotis, vice president of development, said. “She has tremendous expertise in the grant writing arena and holds herself and her work to a very high standard.”
Foxburg library director publishes second book

FOXBURG -- Foxburg Public Library Director Latrobe Barnitz this month will release his second book "Soul Crystals: The Mask of Tragedy." The new release is a sequel to Barnitz's first book, released about a year ago, "Soul Crystals: ARC of the Amuli." In his first book, Barnitz introduced readers to...
Vkhutemas Exhibition Receives Grant Awards

The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture is pleased to announce that its upcoming exhibition Vkhutemas: Laboratory of the Avant-Garde, 1920–1930 has received generous support from both the New York State Council on the Arts and the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts. Curated by Anna Bokov,...
Professor Peter Siver awarded Phycological Society of America’s highest honor

For nearly 50 years, Peter Siver, the Charles and Sarah P. Becker ’27 Professor of Botany and Environmental Studies at Connecticut College, has worked tirelessly to discover what microscopic algae—some of the world’s smallest organisms—can reveal about everything from global warming to crime solving. Now, in recognition of his remarkable...
World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai

The world’s largest astronomy museum has just opened in Shanghai, China. Designed by Ennead Architects, this contemporary cultural center acts as the new astronomy branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. This proposal for the Shanghai Astronomy Museum won the design competition for its dynamic form that represents the movement of celestial bodies which is made up of an oculus, an inverted dome, and a sphere.
Primrose of Lima wins award

LIMA — Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC has named Primrose of Lima as one of its Communities of the year. Primrose also named Jason Risner as Primrose Executive Director of the Year. The announcements were made on August 17 during the company’s virtual award ceremony.
Philosophy Talk Named as Finalist in 2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards

Philosophy Talk, the nationally-syndicated radio program that originated at KALW (and currently airs Sundays at 11 am), has been listed as a finalist in the Social Issues category of this year’s New York Festivals radio competition. Three episodes are in the running: The 2020 Dionysus Awards, Philosophy Talk’s version of the Oscars; Covid Conundrums and Moral Dilemmas, featuring listeners’ real-life ethical quandaries raised by the pandemic; and Time for Summer Reading, which marked the program's 500th episode and so focused on books about time. All three are magazine-style episodes, a slight departure from Philosophy Talk’s usual format, combining the best of the program's probing conversation and with a more sound-rich experience.

