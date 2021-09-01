Oliveira Lima Library Director Awarded Grant for Research in Portugal
Nathalia Henrich, director of the Oliveira Lima Library, will travel to Portugal this fall to learn more about the people, ideas, and institutions that played a role in the formation of the Brazilian diplomat, historian, and journalist Manoel de Oliveira Lima. Henrich's research will be funded by a research grant through the Luso-American Development Foundation (FLAD) and the National Library of Portugal.
