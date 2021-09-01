Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates the Opening of New Flagship Office at Windsor Business Park

If you are in the process of selling your home, I am sure you are asking yourself a common question: “Should I have an open house?”. This is a topic that is often debated by realtors and sellers and for this week’s column I wanted to delve into best practices for open houses, as well as managing your expectations of open houses as a seller. Selling your home is an extremely important decision and it is equally important to familiarize yourself with all aspects of the process. Let’s dive in!