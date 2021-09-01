Kick Off Fall With An Awesome Bob Wards Labor Day Prize Pack

This weekend marks the kick off of big game hunting in Montana. Archery season is all about camouflage. You dress up like a bush, crawl though a bush, and if your like me, you are allergic to the bush. But, it is necessary to get in close to your prey. Now imagine sneaking up on your prey in a luxurious Lincoln limo. Rolling down the window and politely asking if the deer would like to be served with some "Grey Poupon." Followed by you and your hunting buddies parading around town with your trophy strapped to the hood, disco lights on and the music blaring. If this sounds like a fantasy. Feast your eyes to the glory that is a 1995 Lincoln Towncar Limousine, complete with a full Mossy Oak camouflage wrap. Yes....It's FOR SALE!