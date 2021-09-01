09/01/2021 at 1530 hours - Roadway update

At 7:16 a.m., on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, Manheim Township Police were dispatched to Route 222 South near Landis Valley Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and dump truck. Officers responded and found both vehicles disabled in the right berm, and the dump truck lying on its side. Officers investigating the crash determined that both vehicles were traveling southbound in the right lane, with the dump truck in front of the tractor trailer. The dump truck slowed down for traffic in front of it, and was rear-ended by the tractor trailer. The impact moved both vehicles across the right lane, right shoulder, and into the right berm. No other vehicles were involved. As the dump truck traversed the grass berm, it overturned onto its left side. No persons were injured, but both vehicles required towing from the scene. The crash closed the right lane of Route 222 South for over 90 minutes. The driver of the tractor trailer was cited with Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, for causing the crash.