09/01/2021 at 1530 hours - Roadway update

crimewatchpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoadway conditions in Derry Township as of 1530 hours (3:30pm) on 09/01/2021. McCorkle road between Jacobs Creek and Church Road. Wood road between Bullfrog Valley road to Limerick. Eby road from Meadow lane to Royal Road. Bachmanville road from Meadow rd to Felty Mill road. Travel in the area of...

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com

Traffic
TrafficDaily Jeffersonian

Ideal Road closing Thursday for repairs

The Guernsey County Highway Department will close Ideal Road (County Road 43) between Deerfield Road (CR 546) and Wintergreen Road (Ohio 285) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for road repairs. Visit www.guernseycountyengineer.com for updates on road closures.
TrafficCommonwealth Journal

Ringgold Road South intersection closed

Travelers on Ringgold Road have had to take an alternate route to get to Ky. 80 due to road construction on one side of the road. Now it that it’s opened back up, the other side is getting its makeover. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office, work...
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hit-and-Run Crash Investigation - East Main Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a hit-and-run crash that was reported on 09/07/2021 at 1:04 PM in the 200 Block of East Main Street (SR0772). A legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle, which was traveling west-bound on East Main Street. The crash occurred between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM on 09/07/2021. There is no description of the striking vehicle, but it would likely have damage to the passenger-side mirror. Anyone with information can call the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or utilize the "submit a tip" feature embedded into this post.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

HEAD ON ROUTE 72 CRASH INJURED THREE PERSONS FRIDAY EVENING IN PENN TOWNSIP

NLCRPD Sector District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 33 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route72 near Hillside Avenue for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries, and entrapments of victims within the involved vehicles following a head on crash. Investigation determined that a 2007 Nissan, operated by WESTON M. FINK, age 22, of South Main Street, Manheim, PA was traveling Northbound on Route 72 near the Hillside Avenue intersection when his vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the Southbound Lane crashing head on into a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by LLOYD MELHORN JR., age 80 , of Hill Street, Manheim, PA.
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Road Closure

Good Morning Doylestown Township. Ferry Rd. Is now open. Unfortunately Edison Furlong Rd is still closed between Pebble Hill Rd. and Turkey La. And Pebble Hill Rd is closed between Edison Furlong Rd. and Sugar Bottom Rd. Drive safely. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and...
Harrisburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Shooting Investigation: 1700 block of Market STreet

On Saturday September 5th 2021, at about 1:30pm, the Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Market St for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located a single adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The male was immediately transported to a local hospital, where his last known condition was listed as critical. Officers on scene were advised that the shooter had fled into a local residence, and the Dauphin County CRT team was called to assist with securing that residence. The Harrisburg Police believe that this incident was isolated and that the victim was targeted by the shooter, although the investigation is ongoing at the time. At the time of this posting, no arrests have been made.
crimewatchpa.com

Tractor Trailer Crash Closes One Lane of Route 222 South!

TRAFFIC ALERT AS OF 7:45 A.M., WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2021. The Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 South near the Landis Valley Road overpass in Manheim Township. The crash involves a tractor trailer and an overturned dump truck. As a result, one lane of Route 222 South is closed and will be until the vehicles can be removed. Motorists should plan alternate routes of travel and expect delays in this area for the next hour. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 9/7/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 6:05 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 100 block Valleybrook Drive (MT) – Debrah L. Fisher, F/62, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she was observed constantly ringing the doorbell at a neighbor’s residence. Fisher was manifestly under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time. A citation was filed.
Societycrimewatchpa.com

Polish Festival at the Shrine of Czestochowa

The Polish Festival at the Shrine of Czestochowa begins today at 11:30am. As a reminder, Ferry Road is closed in the area. Motorists can access the festival from Ferry Road coming from Swamp Road (SR313) or from Creek Road to Cheese Factory Road. No buses or large truck may use Cheese Factory Road, instead use Ferry Road.
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

A Friday Afternoon Crash Injured Five Persons In Warwick Township

NLCRPD Patrol District / Sector Assignment: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD patrols were dispatched to the intersection of Route 501 and Farm Lane for a crash with multiple persons reportedly suffering traumatic crash related injuries. Investigation determined that a 2014, Nissan, Pathfinder driven by ABBEY CALER, 28, of Honeysuckle Lane, McConnellsburg, PA was traveling southbound on Route 501 near the Farm Lane intersection when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2009 Acura, driven by DEREK FEILER, age 38, of Farm Lane, Lititz, PA.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Tractor Trailer Crash Disrupts Route 222 Morning Commute!

At 7:16 a.m., on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, Manheim Township Police were dispatched to Route 222 South near Landis Valley Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and dump truck. Officers responded and found both vehicles disabled in the right berm, and the dump truck lying on its side. Officers investigating the crash determined that both vehicles were traveling southbound in the right lane, with the dump truck in front of the tractor trailer. The dump truck slowed down for traffic in front of it, and was rear-ended by the tractor trailer. The impact moved both vehicles across the right lane, right shoulder, and into the right berm. No other vehicles were involved. As the dump truck traversed the grass berm, it overturned onto its left side. No persons were injured, but both vehicles required towing from the scene. The crash closed the right lane of Route 222 South for over 90 minutes. The driver of the tractor trailer was cited with Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, for causing the crash.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

COMMERCIAL BURGLARY INVESTIGATION - WARWICK TOWNSHIP -

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 12 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD was dispatched to a commercial premises located in the 1200 block of Brunnerville Road, in Warwick Township, for vandalism. It was reported that the front window was broken out and unknown if anyone went in or stole anything. Investigating patrol observed a front ground level window which had been broken out. The window faces Brunnerville Rd. The window had a large hole in it and then was opened upwards. It appeared as though someone had entered the business . A member of the NLCRPD forensics team took photographs of the entry point and room where entry was made and completed forensic crime scene processing.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

NLCRPD SEEKING RETURN OF GOVERMENTAL AGENCY TRAIL CAMERA STOLEN FROM THE MIDDLE CREEK REFUGE

NLCRPD Patrol District & Sector Designation: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP P869. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD is investigating the theft of a trail camera system owned and operated by a governmental entity . This camera was deployed in the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge Area associated with a specific data collection purpose and study. The persons responsible for this crime may return this item to the NLCRPD located at 860 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA on a “No questions asked basis” within the next ten days. After this grace period expires there will be a prosecution of involved parties to the full extent of the law. If you have any information on this crime or who the subjects responsible may be, please call NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or at 717-664-1180. Anonymous tips can be sent to the NLCRPD by utilizing the "Submit A Tip!" function at the top of our webpage.
crimewatchpa.com

Help Us Find A Missing Person!

On September 8, 2021, Officers of the Elizabethtown Borough Police Department responded to a report of a missing person, 46 year old Nicole L. Gill-Schlegel, who has not been seen by her family since August 31, 2021. Gill-Schlegel is to be driving a dark gray in color Saturn Aura with Pennsylvania registration plate LNH-4673. Gill-Schlegel may have been seen leaving Your Place Pizza and Pub in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00pm.
Lancaster County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Prescription Drug Drop-off Locations

Have unused or expired medications you’d like to get rid of?. Residents can discard them at one of 26 secured locations in Lancaster County. The initiative is to slow the abuse of prescription medications. This is a free and anonymous service. Lancaster County has already destroyed 4,116.4 lbs. in 2021, exceeding last year’s total. The locations are:
crimewatchpa.com

Road closures

Good Morning Doylestown Township. As many of you heading back to work today please allow yourself extra travel time. There are many roads in Bucks County that are still closed due to storm related damage. Peco and PennDot have been working around the clock to open roadways and restore power. With that being said below is a list of road closures in Doylestown Township.

