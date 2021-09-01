Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Development Possible In Southwest Caribbean

By Storm Center
wgcu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season's 12th named storm -- Tropical Storm Larry -- is expected to become a major hurricane, but it is forecast to stay over the open waters this holiday weekend. Larry is located about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, not far off the coast of Africa, early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to reach hurricane status some time on Thursday and a major, category 3 hurricane Friday night or Saturday. It is far too soon to confidently say whether Larry would ever present a threat to the United States mainland or other land areas, but it is expected to track west to west-northwestward over the open tropical Atlantic through the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

