Kansas City born, Kortne Ford is headed out on loan for the rest of the 2021 season. Ford, who is under contract with the Colorado Rapids, but has not played a game for them since the 2018 season. Ford has missed the last two seasons after having multiple surgeries on his knees. Ford appears to finally be healthy and has returned to the bench for the Rapids a few times, but has yet to make his debut for this season for Colorado. Ford will now spend the rest of the season on loan with San Antonio FC in the USL Championship where he’ll hopefully be able to get some time back on the field.