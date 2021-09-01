Missoula PaddleHeads add Another Fireworks Night to the Schedule

The countdown is on for PaddleHeads baseball. The regular season is about to come to a close - but we already know the team will participate in the playoffs thanks to an awesome run that saw them have the best record in the league through the first half of the season. And there's still a lot of fun to be had at the ballpark this week and next as we hit the final six games of the season. You can still take part in promotional nights that include PRIDE Night, Sports Trivia, Woof Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and a Fireworks extravaganza. Actually, let's make that TWO FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZAS!