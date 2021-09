The fact that the 2022 Ford Maverick will be sold with a sub-$20k price tag – as Ford Authority was the first to report back in February – is undoubtedly impressive. But that bargain-basement price was a target from the very beginning of Maverick development, as was its lofty 40 miles-per-gallon estimated city fuel economy rating. Thus, many have wondered if Ford could potentially make the Maverick even cheaper by selling it with a naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid powerplant later on. However, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for now.