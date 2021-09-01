Cancel
Retail

Walmart hiring 20,000 workers ahead of holidays

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 6 days ago
Walmart is hiring 20,000 workers and touting wages that top $20 per hour ahead of the holiday season, as many employers struggle to find workers amid a labor shortage.

The retailer announced Wednesday that there would be 20,000 new business associates hired for more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

Walmart is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles for jobs such as order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

The company will be holding hiring events on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, promoting its $20.37 average wage for supply chain associates to attract employees.

“We know that financial stability, health benefits, family support and career development opportunities are all critical factors to weigh when considering a job, and we aim not to just meet but exceed our associates’ expectations on each of these fronts,” the press release states.

The extra hiring and incentives come just before the holiday season is set to begin, with many businesses concerned they won’t have the help needed to deal with the increased shopping.

There has been a nationwide shortage of workers for a variety of industries for months as businesses have been able to open back up fully due to lifted coronavirus restrictions.

— Correction: This story was updated at 1:55 p.m. to reflect that $20.37 is the current average wage for supply chain associates.

