STAUNTON STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrated the 1000th track chair trip at Staunton State Park this weekend. The chair program provides motorized wheelchairs to hikers with disabilities and therefore a chance to enjoy Colorado’s great outdoors. The program started in 2017. CBS4’s Karen Morfitt introduced viewers to the now-beloved program in 2018. (credit: CBS) “I think of all the happy tears that have been shed by individuals who for the first time in years, are able to enjoy the Colorado outdoors. This program is more impactful than I think any of us could have imagined,” said Natalie Bostow,...