Bob Jones University returns to indoor masking

Bob Jones University announced Sept. 1 it will re-implement masking in indoor public facilities until Sept. 15 to help mitigate COVID-19 on campus. “With the increase in the number of positive cases among our student body, it is necessary that we move to requiring masks as one of the steps to mitigate the COVID-19 virus,” said BJU president Steve Pettit. “It is our intention to continue to provide as robust as possible an on-campus, in-person student experience and we believe the steps we are taking today are necessary to accomplish those goals and protect the health of our community.”