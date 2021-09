Since the start of the 21st century, using technology has become second nature to most. Computers, phones, networks, and smart equipment dominate our daily lives, whether we are at work, out with friends, or at home with our family. With more technology, comes more responsibility and a greater need for trained workers in this field. Earning a bachelor’s degree in information technology will open many career opportunities in this ever-growing field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs in the computer and information technology field are expected to grow by 13 percent before 2026—that’s much faster than average.