The Rotary Club of Jamestown will be accepting donations of school supplies at Music in the Park on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Town of Jamestown is partnering with the United Way of High Point in their 2021 food drive. The CANpaign will be Sept 13-17. Canned goods and staples may be brought to the lobby at Town Hall. All food collected will go to United Way of High Point.