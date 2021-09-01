Cancel
Texas County, MO

Vehicle Pursuit – Drug Arrest

By Editor
thelickingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 26, 2021, Texas County Deputies were driving on Y Highway in the Clear Springs area and observed a suspicious subject near a cellular telephone tower. Deputies attempted to contact the subject, who was later identified as Nathan Rodman. As deputies approached Rodman he was sitting in a Jeep Renegade sport utility vehicle. Rodman fled in his vehicle and deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. Rodman continued to fail to yield and a vehicle pursuit covering several county roads and lettered state routes ensued. Rodman’s vehicle stopped on Chapel Road, and he attempted to flee on foot. Rodman was captured after a short foot chase.

www.thelickingnews.com

