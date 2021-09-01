Svitlana's Smart Moves - The Portuguese Variation

9/3/2021 – The ChessBase News Review is back, and Lawrence shares his thoughts about Alireza Firouzja, who played rather bad tournaments recently, but seems to be back on track in the Aimchess Open. Furthermore, he talks about MVL, the winner of the last Sinquefield Cup, and how important this tournament was for the French Grandmaster. Lawrence also has some sad news - the Gibraltar Open might pause or come to an end. This episode ends unexpectedly. After Lawrence braggs about his "bullet chess" skills, Arne immediately challenges him to a three-game bullet match on Playchess. And this match is not as easy for the English IM as you might expect.