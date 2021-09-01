Cancel
Sports

Svitlana's Smart Moves - The Portuguese Variation

By Arne Kaehler
chessbase.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9/1/2021 – The Scandinavian opening is controversial. Some hate it, others love it. But if Magnus Carlsen and many other Grandmasters play this opening occasionally, it wouldn't harm to take a closer look at it. Especially the "Portuguese Variation" is worth discovering. This tricky line is full of tactics, and heavy development on Black's side. Furthermore, Svitlana teaches us some more ideas from a blindfold match between Gelfand and Morozevich. After all, it is a great idea to try out openings you have never ever touched before, to get the most out of this beautiful game called chess.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magnus Carlsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chess
Sports
