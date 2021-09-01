Zero-Covid is dead; long live zero-Covid (for airline passengers)

Holidays are tentatively resuming under the government’s traffic-light system, particularly in light of the lifting of quarantine for amber-list arrivals who’ve been fully vaccinated.As more people find themselves leaving on a jet-plane for pastures new, they may find it’s a very different experience compared to pre-Covid times.From social distancing and wearing masks at the airport to limited food on aircraft, measures aimed at minimising the spread of coronavirus are now common.But just how risky is flying? And is there any way to guarantee safety? Here’s everything you need to know.How should I get to the airport?Before you even arrive at...