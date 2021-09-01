Zero-Covid is dead; long live zero-Covid (for airline passengers)
Covid-19 vaccines should allow Asia-Pacific air travel to open up, but bureaucracy and expensive testing might emerge as a challenge. As the world enters the last months of a terrible 2021, Asia-Pacific airlines have little to look forward to. International markets in the Asia-Pacific remain in stasis, while the Delta variant has crushed previously resilient domestic air travel markets in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam.www.flightglobal.com
Comments / 0