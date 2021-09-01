Player capsule: Gio Sanders

2020 season quick review: Sanders did not play last season as a walk-on prior to earning a scholarship in May. Sanders was a frequent target of Arizona State's quarterbacks in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 segments with the second/third team offenses during spring ball this year and was placed on scholarship by the team's coaches at the conclusion of the spring semester. Sanders showed enough productivity to clearly demonstrate that he was the top offensive walk-on during the spring and capable of being a third option for the Sun Devils in games in the slot at the 'H' position.