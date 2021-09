Previously, going Demons in Hearthstone Battlegrounds was perceived as essentially surrendering your hopes of first place for a chance of cheesing people with a top-four finish; as of patch 21.2, this is no longer the case. New Demons have entered the pool, and thanks to their vast scaling and value potential, Demons are now one of the strongest tribes in Battlegrounds. In this guide, we’ll be going over which of the new Demons are essential to winning and which Demons you will want to roll for to complete your first place war band.