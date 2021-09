Some fly. Some swim. Some burrow deep into the earth. Most run on 4 legs. When they want to go really fast, some run on 2. Some do not even have legs. The largest ones reach total lengths over 10 feet and weigh 250 pounds. Full-grown, the smallest has a body length of less than an inch. Some are venomous. Some have 3 eyes. Only one group of animals in the world can claim such a combination of traits: lizards.