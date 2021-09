The Ice Fire, near the popular Ice Lakes Trail west of Silverton in 2020, was likely caused by humans. The 596-acre fire burned for about a week in October 2020 and led to a helicopter rescue of 28 stranded hikers. It started at a large, flat boulder in a meadow near the treeline about 75 feet from the Ice Lakes Trail, according to a U.S. Forest Service investigation released in early August.