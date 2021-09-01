Nuggets: This is the biggest opening weekend ever, literally and figuratively

Before we begin, a programming note. Nuggets has been the Internet's most comprehensive college football recap for many seasons running (I honestly don't remember when I started this column. It was probably somewhere around 2014.) Due to life changes -- i.e., my 3rd grader's football team regularly kicking off games at 4 p.m., and/or in towns an hour away from home -- I faced a choice: change my approach to covering college football weekends or miss his entire season. That wasn't much of a choice at all. It's simply no longer realistic to park myself on the couch from 11 a.m. Central to 11 p.m. Pacific.