Burglary Arrest

On August 25, 2021, Texas County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on AC Highway in the Elk Creek area for a person attempting to steal a tractor. As deputies responded to the area a female was observed walking on the highway. Deputies detained Candace Chilton-Gatten for investigation. Deputies contacted the complainants at their nearby residence and learned that Chilton-Gatten approached the residence on foot carrying a large knife. The residents stated Chilton-Gatten entered a shed and attempted to steal a tractor. A male subject was able to remove Chilton-Gatten from the cab of the tractor and she dropped the knife and began to walk away.