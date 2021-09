Some teachers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area will receive a stimulus payment up to $2,000 as a reward for their hard work during the pandemic. Last year, millions of Texans received stimulus checks thanks to Donald Trump. But according to a recent report, half of the U.S workforce believe the pandemic will make it difficult to own a house or pay off the mortgage. Also, 10% of Americans say they'll face financial hardship for the rest of their lives. Quoting an article published by Pew Research Center: