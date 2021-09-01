Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

US Treasury eyes how insurers weigh climate risk

ihsmarkit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Treasury's insurance arm is seeking comment on its role in collecting data and taking action on risks that the insurance sector faces as losses from climate-related disasters reach into the billions. The move is based on Treasury's assessment that climate risks have the potential to disrupt...

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Private Insurance#Insurance Premiums#State Insurance#Us Treasury#Federal Insurance Office#Fio#The Us Northeast#Ihs Markit Climate#Cleantech#The Federal Register#Naic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks eye drop, Treasuries rise amid growth risks

(Sept 9): Asian stocks look set to slip Thursday after a dip in U.S. shares as investors continue to fret over a slowdown in the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar advanced. Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all fell. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500...
BusinessUS News and World Report

U.S. Economy 'Downshifted Slightly' in August -Fed's Beige Book

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August as the renewed surge of the coronavirus hit dining, travel and tourism, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday, but the economy overall remained in the throes of a post-pandemic rush of rising prices, labor shortages and stilted hiring. "The deceleration in...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Free Press

Modern Toolbox: The Federal Reserve is killing the United States

The 2008 Great Recession was one of the biggest financial crises in U.S. history, devastating millions of families’ economic prospects worldwide, including my own. The Great Depression of the 1930s was the most severe economic recession in the history of the industrialized world. The one thing that both of these...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around two-month top amid risk-off mood

US bond coupons pause three-day uptrend after crossing August top. Market pessimism underpins rush to risk-safety, firmer yields back the DXY. Fedspeak, pre-ECB caution and covid/stimulus updates are the key. US bond traders began the week with extended short selling, keeping the previous bearish bias, on Tuesday to cross the...
Businessthecentersquare.com

Former Fed official warns of imminent risk to stability of global financial system

(The Center Square) – Former Federal Reserve official Donald Kohn sounded the alarm about what he characterized as an imminent global financial crisis during a recent symposium on economic policy. “Dealing with risks to the financial stability is urgent,” he said during the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields are stable ahead of employment data

CHICAGO, Sep 1 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields held firm on Wednesday, following an initial decline induced by lower-than-expected numbers for August private payrolls, and ahead of the expected jobs report that the government publishes this week. * The yield on the 10-year bond, which rose to 1.334% at the...
EnvironmentDerrick

Biden looking at climate change risks to financial markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a season of daunting wildfires and flooding, the Biden administration is taking an initial step to assess how climate change could harm financial markets — planning to launch on Tuesday a 75-day comment period on how the impacts could reshape the insurance sector. Insurers face payouts...
Economyactionforex.com

The Dollar And US Treasury Yields Remain Downwardly Oriented

The Jackson Hole symposium was no game changer. Still, markets yesterday concluded there is no reason to fight Powell’s cautious approach on policy normalization. US data were second tier (pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing activity both printed softer). US yields held Friday’s post-Jackson Hole downward bias, declining between 1.4 bp (2y) and about 3 bp (5 & 10 y). The EMU calendar was more promising with EC confidence and German and Spanish CPI’s. EC confidence eased slightly but remains strong (117.5 from 119). German HCPI rose from 3.1% Y/Y to 3.4%, as expected. Spanish CPI surprised on the upside (3.3% from 2.9%). Even so, the combined EMU data wasn’t able to trigger an autonomous reaction on European markets. Bunds slightly underperformed Treasuries with yields varying from unchanged (2-y) to -1.7 bp (30-y). ECB’s Villeroy apparently supports the idea of reducing the pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 as financing conditions eased during summer. The dollar kept Friday’s losses. EUR/USD closed little changed at 1.1797. Easy monetary conditions, even in a context of doubt on the pace of the recovery, were enough for the S&P (+0.43%) and the Nasdaq (+0.90) to extend their record race.
Economyinvesting.com

Wave of Expiring Treasury Options Adds Risk to Jackson Hole

(Bloomberg) -- A flood of Treasury options set to expire Friday may dictate the bond market’s reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s long-awaited speech on the economic outlook. More than 2 million options in the September 10-year contract, which is 63% of total options open interest in Treasuries, expire...
Environmentwealthmanagement.com

Multifamily Sector Slow to React to Climate Change Risk

Earlier this summer, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its first report since 2013, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. IPCC, the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change, warned that climate change is already affecting every region on Earth. Even worse, many of the changes already set in motion are irreversible.
U.S. Politicsactionnewsnow.com

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
Economyinvesting.com

Jobs Report Will Show Delta’s Impact on U.S. as Fed Weighs Taper

(Bloomberg) -- Investors will be watching Friday’s jobs report for the latest read on the health of the labor market as Federal Reserve officials debate winding down monetary support later this year. The U.S. probably added 725,000 jobs in August, a more moderate pace compared to each of the prior...
Businessvidanewspaper.com

White House, Federal Reserve Project Strong Economy, But Consumers Are Cautious

While federal officials are projecting a rosy view of the economy, shoppers are proving to be much more skeptical, as recent consumer confidence surveys show that despite strong growth numbers, people are feeling more uneasy about opening their wallets and purses. On Tuesday, a widely followed measure of consumer confidence...
EnvironmentAmerican Banker

Climate change, Covid, and commercial credit risk

Traditional risk models are based on historical data, but in a rapidly-changing world, extrapolating from the past is no longer sufficient. Events such as trade wars, pandemics, natural disasters and climate change are by their very nature situations that are hard to predict or plan for. In addition, the recent...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy