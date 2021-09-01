Recovery in global trade clearly sustained and broad with more moderate forecasts for Q3 & Q4 (Monthly Global Trade Monitor – AUGUST 2021)

The data on growth rates point to a sustained recovery in trade (both exports and imports) among the top 10 economies from Q1 in some and Q2 in all top 10 states. The growth rate of Chinese exports in July 2021 is the lowest since the beginning of the year, and the same applies to Brazil (since March) and South Korea (since April 2021); the period of elevated growth rates observed in trade is coming to a close.