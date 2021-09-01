Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'
After being spotted 'crying' at a fancy restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, the 'Someone Like You' songstress is photographed having an intimate date with her beau. AceShowbiz - Adele has made everyone stop and stare when she dressed her hourglass figure in a miniskirt. The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker was photographed flaunting her curves during a date night with Rich Paul after their alleged "full-on-fight."www.aceshowbiz.com
Comments / 0