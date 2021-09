Audra Slemmer still vividly remembers her final high school volleyball match. A senior for Mountain Pointe at the time, her final game came against rival Desert Vista and then-head coach Molly West. Slemmer and the Pride lost the match on the Thunder’s home court. Slemmer was hurt by the loss, which was reasonable given how heated the rivalry between the two Ahwatukee schools has always been. But she’s always had an incredible amount of respect for West and the Desert Vista program.